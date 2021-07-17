Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Hold

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

AXTA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Shares of AXTA opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

