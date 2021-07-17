Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $273.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $233,248.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,313.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $661,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,504. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 107,459 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 66.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

