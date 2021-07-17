Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAC. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.40.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,113,000 after acquiring an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 83,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

