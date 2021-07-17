Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

HYFM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -320.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 489,750 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,718,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

