Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Sell

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LAWS opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $473.70 million, a P/E ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.37. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $62.10.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 61,516 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

