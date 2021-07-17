Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

LSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.04.

Shares of LSI opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.67.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 26.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth $337,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 44.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 118.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

