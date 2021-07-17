Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) to Hold

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -231.71.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eugene Nonko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,793,063.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 62,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 88,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.