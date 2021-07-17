Zacks Investment Research Lowers Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

BRMK has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $940,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.