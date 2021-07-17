Zacks Investment Research Lowers Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

CRIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $657.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Curis by 35.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 499,636 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 225,090 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

