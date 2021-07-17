Zacks Investment Research Lowers Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Sell

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

GLDD opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.44.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $196,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,119.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $138,255.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,442 shares of company stock worth $523,047 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,887.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,983,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,231 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,172,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,495,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,173,000 after acquiring an additional 501,669 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

