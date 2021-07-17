Zacks Investment Research Lowers Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $436.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

