Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to “Buy”

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of LMAT opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.34. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,892,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,847.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $137,879,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

