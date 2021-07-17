Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $154.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microchip is riding on consistent strength in its analog and microcontroller businesses. The company is likely to gain from dominance of its 8, 16 and 32-bit microcontrollers. Strategic acquisitions like Microsemi and Atmel have expanded the product portfolio, which augurs well for the longer haul. The company is also benefiting from recovery in demand across industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets, on reopening of economies and easing shelter-in-place guidelines, globally. Nevertheless, sluggish enterprise spending and supply-chain disruptions owing to coronavirus crisis are headwinds, at least in the near term. Significant debt burden along with increasing expenses on product development and susceptibility to forex headwinds are concerns. Shares of Microchip have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of MCHP opened at $133.76 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Shares of Microchip Technology are going to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,871 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,336,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,856,000 after acquiring an additional 571,067 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,919,000 after acquiring an additional 410,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.