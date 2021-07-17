Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) to Buy

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

REPH opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Recro Pharma has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 466,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $1,031,334.07. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

