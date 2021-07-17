Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) to “Buy”

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MITO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MITO stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.