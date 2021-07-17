ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Cap of $1.52 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $3,711.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00295020 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00120341 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00158074 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,252,619 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

