Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

