Zebra Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,442 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Viemed Healthcare worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMD opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $261.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

