Zebra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 276.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,492 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Daktronics worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,973,000 after buying an additional 219,810 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 378,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 35,876 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $6.13 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $116.88 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

