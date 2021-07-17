Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $418,000 Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

UEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $633.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

