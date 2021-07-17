Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,363 Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dorian LPG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 842.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Shares of LPG opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.33. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.