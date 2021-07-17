Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Precigen during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $303,571.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at $215,594,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,851,462 shares of company stock worth $19,990,575. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

