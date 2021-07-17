Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DZSI. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in DZS by 61.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,522,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DZS by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 111,254 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DZS during the first quarter worth $9,281,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in DZS by 763.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in DZS during the first quarter worth $6,220,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

DZSI stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.01. DZS Inc. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $502.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.36.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DZSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

