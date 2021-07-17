Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Hits $0.0445

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $81,299.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.32 or 0.00802841 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,601,755 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

