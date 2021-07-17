ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $162.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $162.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00051416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002490 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00034664 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00235497 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00034157 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

