Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total transaction of $2,477,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total transaction of $2,595,647.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.14, for a total transaction of $2,406,238.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total value of $2,154,251.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total value of $2,214,082.00.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,300. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.74. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a PE ratio of 110.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,786,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.47.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

