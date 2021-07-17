zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Short Interest Up 54.1% in June

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the June 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 433.0 days.

ZLPSF stock opened at $330.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.13. zooplus has a 52 week low of $158.45 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Get zooplus alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZLPSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of zooplus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.