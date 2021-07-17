Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 24.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 218,295 shares in the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 13.0% in the first quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. now owns 2,613,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,684,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at $193,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 236.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 816,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 573,884 shares during the period. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at $5,573,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.32 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.55.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $188,249.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $557,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 632,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,228.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,154,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,143,330. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

