-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Enthusiast Gaming reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million.

Several analysts have commented on EGLX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 748,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $333.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.09. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

