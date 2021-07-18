$0.10 EPS Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Concrete Pumping reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

BBCP stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 508.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

