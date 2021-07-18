-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $0.77. Cimpress reported earnings of ($1.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.84. The stock had a trading volume of 84,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,905. Cimpress has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Cimpress by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

