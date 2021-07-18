-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.13). Canopy Growth reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.10. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

