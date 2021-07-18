$0.21 EPS Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MX. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock remained flat at $$22.73 on Friday. 428,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

