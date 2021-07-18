$0.28 EPS Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 17.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 66,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,108 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,037,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 89,222 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

