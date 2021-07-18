$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. 917,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Also, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.