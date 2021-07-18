$1.14 EPS Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.71. 586,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,149. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $75.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

