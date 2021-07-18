$1.26 EPS Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

CPT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.02. 818,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,845. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $144.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 128.59, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

