$1.41 EPS Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will report earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Centene reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. raised their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.66. 1,794,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59.

In related news, insider Jesse N. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $186,150.00. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,883 shares of company stock worth $6,337,090 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

