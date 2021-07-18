$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.43.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $458.89. 224,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.79. Pool has a 1-year low of $283.74 and a 1-year high of $478.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

