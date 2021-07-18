$1.66 EPS Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Crown Castle International posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.23.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.11. 734,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.44. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $203.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

