$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.98. Motorola Solutions reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.99. 583,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,024. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.83. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $134.72 and a 1-year high of $225.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,552 shares of company stock worth $5,332,207. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

