117,500 Shares in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HC2 by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in HC2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 116,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $458,100.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,270.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ophir Sternberg purchased 445,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,095,709 shares of company stock worth $6,944,190. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCHC opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

