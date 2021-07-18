14,055 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Steelcase by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillaume M. Alvarez sold 12,500 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $187,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $335,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.43. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCS shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

