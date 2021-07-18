$148.73 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce sales of $148.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.40 million and the lowest is $146.88 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $595.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $588.20 million to $608.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $687.79 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $733.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $9,343,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,538,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $4,134,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $3,720,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

