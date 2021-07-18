150,000 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,040,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,177,000.

NASDAQ RTPYU opened at $10.21 on Friday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

