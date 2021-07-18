$163.22 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce $163.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the lowest is $34.00 million. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $175.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.39. 5,115,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.