181,997 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 181,997 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cathay General Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.47.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

