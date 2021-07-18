1,865,948 Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Bought by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,865,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,821,000. ChargePoint comprises 3.4% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.67% of ChargePoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $308,087.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,497. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $22.96 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.67.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.