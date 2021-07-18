$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

BBBY stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.