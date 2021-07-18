$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $394.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 493.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $9.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $10.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,530,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,678,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

